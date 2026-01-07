<p>Thane: A human-like skull and skeletal remains have been found at an abandoned house in Maharashtra's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thane">Thane</a> district, prompting police to launch an investigation, officials said.</p><p>A person spotted the skeletal remains at the house located in a chawl (row tenement) at Mhatre Nagar in the Sonarpada area of Dombivli on January 3 and alerted the police, an official from Manpada police station said on Tuesday.</p>.Five held for trying to sell 7-day-old baby for Rs 6 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane.<p>The police then reached the spot and recovered a human-like skull, bones, some clothes, sandals, bracelets, a wire hair ring, hair samples and blood-stained soil from the premises, he said.</p><p>Following a directive from a medical officer at a local hospital, the remains were sent to the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a detailed forensic examination, the official said.</p><p>The Manpada police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it, he added.</p>