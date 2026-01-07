<p>Gurugram: A woman here literally took a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=taxi">cab </a>driver for a ride when she refused to pay the fare after an hours-long drive and threatened him with police action, authorities said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>According to police, cab driver Ziauddin filed a complaint alleging that a female passenger, Jyoti Dalal, booked a ride with him at 8 am Tuesday and asked him to take her to Sector 31, then to the bus stand, and then to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=gurugram">Cyber City</a>.</p>.Car of drunk ASI rams into vehicle on VIP duty in Gurugram, booked.<p>"She asked for some money, and I gave her Rs 700. She ate and drank at various places, and I made all the payments. In the afternoon, when I demanded she pay and end the ride, she became enraged," Ziauddin, a native of Dhana village in Nuh district, said.</p>.<p>The driver alleged that Dalal threatened to frame him for theft or molestation, and went to the Sector 29 Police Station, where she created a ruckus.</p>.<p>After she left, Ziauddin explained the matter to the police, and it dawned on them that Dalal was the same person who had earlier conned a cab driver, as well as a salon.</p>.<p>Dalal scammed a salon of Rs 20,000 and refused to pay Rs 2,000 to a cab driver, police said.</p>.<p>In February 2024, a video of Dalal arguing with a cab driver over the fare went viral.</p>.<p>"We have registered an FIR against Jyoti Dalal under fraud and other sections of BNS. A probe is underway, and she will be arrested soon," said Sector 29 Police Station SHO Ravi Kumar. </p>