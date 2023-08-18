Top US firms from Apple to Intel decry India PC import curbs

US industry groups including the Information Technology Industry Council, the National Association of Manufacturers and the Semiconductor Industry Association raised several objections to the planned licensing rules. Any barrier to trade could affect the shipment of US-made computers and electronics into India, which in turn could complicate the ability of businesses in the country, whether American or Indian, to run and expand their operations.

India’s reliability as a trade and supply chain partner is put into question by steps that inhibit the free flow of goods, according to the document. Noting Modi’s successful visit to Washington, which talked up the rich potential for increasing trade between the US and India, the letter concludes by underscoring the need for business certainty.

“This potential will only be achieved if businesses have assurance about a predictable regulatory climate,” the signatories said.