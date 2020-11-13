Toyota Kirloskar to suspend 39 union members over misconduct

Four days after declaring lockout at its car manufacturing plant at Bidadi, carmaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has decided to place 39 members of the TKM Workers Union who were involved in acts of misconduct and indiscipline under 'suspension pending enquiry.'

The company had declared lockout on Tuesday following an "illegal sit-in strike" by around 1,200 employees in demand for reinstatement of one of their members. The company had initially suspended one worker for indiscipline.

The members of TKMWU continued to strike by sitting outside the company premises and indulging in slogan shouting against the management and the company. "The company is suspending 39 workers for their misconduct in line with the company disciplinary rules. Nevertheless, as per extant service rules and keeping in mind the principles of natural justice, all possible opportunities will be provided to these employees during the inquiry process to prove their innocence," the company said in a statement.

Communication and dialogue with relevant stakeholders, including a conciliation meeting between TKM management and the employees union, are ongoing, so as to be able to restore normalcy in its plant, the statement added.

The strike was called upon protesting the suspension of one of the employees who has had a systematic record of misconduct and was again involved in the breach of discipline and unacceptable behaviour within the factory premises. As a part of the "sit-in strike," the team members were unlawfully staying in the company premises and compromising Covid-19 guidelines, thereby leading to a potentially-volatile situation at the factory. This led TKM authorities to declare a lock-out for unionised employees at its plant in Bidadi, bearing in mind the safety and well-being of its employees, TKM said.

"As a people-centric company, TKM has been at the forefront of providing a conducive working environment including competitive compensation packages, as well as unique welfare measures over and above the statutory requirements, to improve the quality of life of its workforce," TKM added.

TKM Union office bearers were unavailable for comments.