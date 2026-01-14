Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

'Expedite talks with KNO, UPF for political solution,' Kuki groups in Manipur to Amit Shah

The protest was staged two days after Meitei organisations staged a protest in Imphal demanding resettlement of the displaced persons
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 15:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 15:30 IST
India NewsManipur

Follow us on :

Follow Us