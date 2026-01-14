<p>Guwahati: A day after Kuki MLAs served 2027 deadline for fulfilling the demand for a Union Territory (UT), Kuki organisations in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a> on Wednesday held massive protest rallies at several places and urged the Centre to expedite talks with the Kuki insurgent groups in truce for a "political solution" to the ongoing conflict.</p><p>The Kuki Zo Council (KZC), an apex body of the Kuki-Zo organisations, which is engaged in talks with the Centre, stated that leaders from several civil society organisations and church bodies took part in the public rallies in the Kuki-dominated districts. </p>.Kuki MLAs refuse to take part in govt formation in Manipur without written commitment on UT demand .<p>After the rally in Churachandpur, KZC submitted a memorandum addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah urging the former for expediting the talks with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United Peoples Front (UPF), apex bodies of Kuki armed groups, in suspension of operations agreement, for an immediate political solution.</p><p>"Kuki-Zo people cannot and will not return to Imphal or accept a restoration of the pre-conflict status quo. The Kuki-Zo people have formally placed before the Government of India our legitimate and constitutional demand for a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with Legislature under article 239A of the Indian Constitution. While political talks with the Kuki-Zo representatives - KNO, UPF - have commenced, there has been no visible or tangible progress, prolonging uncertainty and hardships," the KZC said in the memorandum. </p><p><strong>Objections to resettlement</strong></p><p>The KZC also raised objections to reported move by the administration for resettlement of the displaced Meiteis in their villages close to the boundaries with the Churachandpur district. It said there are reports about resettlement in Torbung in Churachandpur and Serou area of Sugnu and also in Doilathabi area. </p><p>This came two days after displaced Meiteis and members of COCOMI, an Imphal-based forum of civil society groups in Manipur, staged a massive protest in Imphal demanding steps for resettlement. They also met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla with the same demand.</p><p>Manipur has remained under President's Rule since February last year when N Biren Singh resigned as the CM.</p><p>Meitei MLAs have been pressing BJP to form a "popular government", while the Kuki MLAs on Tuesday resolved not to support the government until a written commitment is given by the government for fulfilling the demand for a Union Territory comprising the Kuki-dominated areas in Manipur. There are 10 Kuki Zo MLAs in the 60-member Assembly.</p>