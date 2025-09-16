Menu
Trade deficit narrows even as US tariffs cast shadow on exports

The country’s merchandise exports in August stood at $35.1 billion, which was lower than $37.24 billion recorded in July. However, on a year-on-year basis August export was 6.7% higher.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 19:53 IST
Published 15 September 2025, 19:53 IST
