CM Siddaramaiah to inaugurate Kala Loka at KIA on Nov 11

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate 'Kala Loka: Treasures of Karnataka', an exclusive Karnataka pavilion at the Domestic Bay of Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The pavilion has been conceived as a tribute to the state's rich artisanal legacy, bringing together a wide array of Karnataka's Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products and popular institutions such as Mysore Silk by Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation, Mysore Sandal Soap and Oil by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, Mysore Rosewood Inlay from Karnataka State Handicraft Development Corporation Limited (Cauvery), Silk and Handloom Sarees from Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation, leathercraft from LIDKAR, specialty coffees from the Coffee Board, Barware, and Channapatna Toys.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Industries Minister MB Patil will also attend the event.</p>