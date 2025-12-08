<p>Meerkhanpet: In a major announcement that could mark one of the largest foreign investments in Telangana, Trump Media & Technology Group has committed to investing Rs 1 lakh crore in the state’s upcoming ‘Bharat Future City'. TMTG is the company behind Truth Social, the social media platform founded by US President Donald Trump.</p><p>The announcement came on Monday during the Telangana Rising Global Summit at Bharat Future City, where TMTG Director Eric Swider praised Telangana’s "rapid" economic transformation and "investor-friendly" ecosystem. “Over the next 10 years, it is my intention to deploy, through our organisation, up to Rs 1 lakh crore into Future City and the surrounding developments,” Swider said at the summit’s inaugural session.</p>.CM Revanth Reddy seeks to replicate China’s Guangdong model for Telangana’s growth.<p>The development follows a symbolic gesture by the Telangana government, which recently<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/telangana-government-to-name-road-after-us-president-donald-trump-3823046"> decided to name a road</a> in Hyderabad’s Financial District after Donald Trump, a move seen as a bid to strengthen ties with US investors and acknowledge Trump’s brand influence in global business.</p><p>Swider, who previously served as CEO of Truth Social, said he was honoured and grateful to be in Telangana and commended the "warmth and professionalism" of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his team. </p><p>“The state’s vision and momentum over the past two years have absolutely blown me away,” he said, adding that Telangana had succeeded in creating an environment where global capital feels genuinely welcome.</p><p>He described the proposed investment not merely as a financial venture but as a commitment to long-term, constructive global change. “Investment decisions are not only about returns; they are about contributing to meaningful transformation and Telangana offers that opportunity,” he said.</p><p>Reflecting on his experience taking Truth Social public, Swider spoke of the challenges and values that guided the process. “Our two-and-a-half-year battle to go public was rooted in the defence of freedom of expression, a principle that underpins everything we do,” he said.</p><p>He also commended India’s emergence as a global technology leader. “Much of the world’s tech talent now comes from India. You would be blind to not see that technology capitalists around the world are increasingly coming from this country. India is on the rise and will continue to lead the world in technology,” he said.</p><p>Telangana’s Special Chief Secretary (Industries), Jayesh Ranjan, confirmed that Trump Media’s investment will span real estate, infrastructure, and technology development projects within Future City over the next decade. He also formally informed Swider that a road in Hyderabad has been named after Donald Trump.</p><p>Swider, who currently serves as CEO and board member of Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp, previously headed Digital World Acquisition Corp, which merged with Trump Media & Technology Group earlier this year.</p>