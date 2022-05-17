Twitter purchase won't go ahead without clarity on spam accounts, says Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk said Tuesday that his purchase of Twitter would not go ahead unless he was assured that fewer than five per cent of accounts on the platform were fake.
"Yesterday, Twitter's CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%," tweeted Musk, who has almost 94 million followers on the social network.
"This deal cannot move forward until he does."
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube