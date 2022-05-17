Twitter purchase won't go ahead without clarity on spam accounts, says Elon Musk

Musk wants clarity on spam accounts before Twitter deal

AFP
AFP,
  • May 17 2022, 13:58 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 13:58 ist
Billionaire Elon Musk. Credit: AFP Photo

Billionaire Elon Musk said Tuesday that his purchase of Twitter would not go ahead unless he was assured that fewer than five per cent of accounts on the platform were fake.

"Yesterday, Twitter's CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%," tweeted Musk, who has almost 94 million followers on the social network.

"This deal cannot move forward until he does."

Elon Musk
Twitter
Business News

