Uber to show drivers 'upfront fares' before accepting a trip

Ride-hailing major Uber is going to show drivers how much they will earn and where they are going before accepting a trip.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that with 'Upfront Fares', the company has completely reimagined the way drivers accept rides.

"Our new trip request screen makes it easier for drivers to decide if a trip is worth their time and effort by providing all the details, including exactly how much they'll earn and where they're going -- upfront," Khosrowshahi said in a statement late on Friday.

Uber piloted Upfront Fares in a handful of cities earlier this year.

Also Read—Ola, Uber mull merger? Both companies deny buzz

Another feature called 'Trip Radar' lets drivers see a list of other trips happening nearby.

"Drivers will still get individual trip requests like before, but with Trip Radar they have the ability to pick another trip that might work better for them," Khosrowshahi informed.

Trip Radar will be expanding along with Upfront Fares over the next few months, the company said.

"I had the chance to announce these new innovations to more than a hundred drivers in person in Washington D.C.," said the Uber CEO.

Uber has also partnered with Mastercard, Branch and Marqeta on a new Uber Pro debit card and checking account that will help drivers save on gas, fees, and more.

"The higher their Uber Pro status, the more cash back. That means up to 7 per cent cash back on gas at select stations with Diamond status," said the company.

The drivers' earnings will be deposited directly into their Uber Pro Card account after every trip "free of charge".

In November, the company will reintroduce the Uber Pro programme to better recognise and reward drivers with Diamond status, with an annual cash reward.