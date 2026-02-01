Menu
16th Finance Commission recommends states share in Central taxes at 41% for 5 years till 2031

The Centre has provided Rs 1.4 lakh crore to the states for the FY 2026-27 as Finance Commission Grants, as recommended by the commission.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 09:35 IST
