<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bigg-boss">Bigg Boss</a> 13 star Shefali Bagga lashed out at trolls for making AI-generated posters of her with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and called such actions "disgusting" and "shameful".</p>.<p>Bagga uploaded one of the posters on her Instagram handle on Saturday, which featured her alongside the cricketer, his ex-wife and dancer Dhanashree Verma and radio jockey, RJ Mahvash, who was also previously linked to the player.</p>.<p>"This is disgusting! The way these trolls treat girls is so shameful. Get a life. Classic representation of our mentality," Bagga wrote.</p>.<p>Last month, Bagga and Chahal were spotted exiting a restaurant, following which many users assumed the couple was dating but neither of them confirmed it.</p>.<p>Chahal was previously married to Verma. The duo tied the knot in 2020 but announced their divorce in 2025.</p>.<p>Bagga had her breakthrough after featuring in the reality show "Bigg Boss 13" in 2019.</p>