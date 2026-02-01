Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Already made concept of deal': India to buy Venezuelan oil instead of Iranian crude, claims Trump

India had been a major buyer of Iranian oil until 2019, when imports were significantly reduced following the reimposition of US sanctions on Tehran.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 11:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 11:20 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpOilVenezuela

Follow us on :

Follow Us