An analysis of the union budget allocation in the past 5 years for healthcare

1. Government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilising the existing hospital infrastructure under various departments. A committee for this purpose will be set up to examine the issues and make relevant recommendations,

2. Encourage Cervical Cancer Vaccination for girls of age 9 to 14 years.

3. Nirmala sitharaman announced that various schemes for maternal and child care will be brought under one comprehensive programme for synergy in implementation.

4. Upgradation of anganwadi centres under 'Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0' will be expedited for improved nutrition delivery, early childhood care and development. The U-WIN platform for managing immunisation efforts of 'Mission Indradhanush' will be rolled out throughout the country.

5. Health cover under Ayushman Bharat scheme to be extended to all ASHA, Angawadi workers and helpers. Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme in the world that provides coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.