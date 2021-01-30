Budget 2021: 'Take proactive steps towards schemes that promote ease of doing business'

By Satya Yerramsetti

The Indian economy is reeling from the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is still far from being over. Amidst this, we have our eyes pinned on the forthcoming Union Budget. We expect the government to take proactive steps towards introducing schemes that promote the ease of doing business and allow easy access to working capital. Additionally, creating the right environment to boost the start-up & MSME ecosystem and facilitating quick finances for this segment should be a priority. Indigenous schemes promoting newer technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning should be initiated. Adopting measures for data and information security, devising privacy control framework and guidelines in India and increased access to net connectivity in rural areas should also be some areas of focus to fill crucial gaps in the tech space.

Apart from this, added policies that streamline and provide high utility value as per the changed lifestyle due to the prevalent WFH trend will also be beneficial in the long run. We also feel a continued focus on initiatives like ‘Vocal for Local’, “Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ will provide the right impetus to homegrown businesses via localized bidding, localized public - private partnerships etc.

Furthermore, we are also hoping the government to invest in infrastructure policies in both rural and urban areas that will boost employment opportunities in the country.

(The author is the Founder & CEO of Telebu)