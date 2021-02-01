BUDGET 2021
Budget 2021 Live: Agriculture Infra cess imposed on fuel; Healthcare, infra get stimulus shot Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
Time limit for reopening of I-T assessment cut to 3 yrs

Budget 2021 | Time limit for reopening of I-T assessment halved to 3 yrs, serious fraud cases retained at 10 yrs

Sitharaman said the tax department will notify rules to remove hardships of double taxation faced by of non-resident Indians (NRIs)

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2021, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 13:24 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday reduced the time limit for reopening of income tax assessment cases to three years from six years, while for serious tax fraud cases where concealment of income is Rs 50 lakh or more it would be 10 years.

In her Budget speech for 2021-22, Sitharaman also announced that senior citizens above 75 years of age having only pension and interest income would not be required to file income tax returns. Banks paying the interest would deduct the tax on their behalf.

Also read: Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing

She said to end the uncertainty in the minds of taxpayers over reopening of assessment cases, the time limit for a reduction in limit for reopening to assessment to three years from six years earlier.

Sitharaman said the tax department will notify rules to remove hardships of double taxation faced by of non-resident Indians (NRIs).

Budget 2021 Live on DH

Also, pre-filled income tax returns with details on capital gains from listed securities, dividend income and interest income from banks and post offices would be available soon, she said.

For small taxpayers with taxable income up to Rs 50 lakh, a dispute resolution committee would be set up.

 

She said 1.10 lakh taxpayers have availed the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas scheme to resolve tax disputes.

The Budget also proposed to start faceless Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT). 

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2021
Union Budget
budget session

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 