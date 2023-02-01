Budget 2023-24 hopes to build on foundation of previous budget, blue print for India@100: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Budget for 2023-24 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for India@100.
This is the first Budget in Amrit Kaal, she said.
This is the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024.
Sitharaman is presenting her fifth full Budget after she took over as Finance Minister in July 2019.
