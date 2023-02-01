'Amrit Kaal' Budget a blue print for India at 100: FM

Budget 2023-24 hopes to build on foundation of previous budget, blue print for India@100: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

This is the first Budget in Amrit Kaal, she said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2023, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 11:33 ist
Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Budget for 2023-24 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for India@100.

This is the first Budget in Amrit Kaal, she said.

Track updates here | Union Budget 2023 Live: FM announces accelerator fund for agriculture startups in 'Amrit Kaal' Budget

This is the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024.

Also Read | Budget Decoded: Your one-step guide for financial terms

Sitharaman is presenting her fifth full Budget after she took over as Finance Minister in July 2019.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian economy
Economic Survey
Union Budget
Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2023

What's Brewing

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

ChatGPT owner launches tool to detect AI-generated text

ChatGPT owner launches tool to detect AI-generated text

How cash transfers evolved over generations

How cash transfers evolved over generations

 