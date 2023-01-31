Union Budget 2023 Live: FM walks tight-rope between tax sops and fiscal consolidation in election budget
Union Budget 2023 Live: FM walks tight-rope between tax sops and fiscal consolidation in election budget
updated: Feb 01 2023, 05:01 ist
Key expectations from last full Union Budget of Modi 2.0 govt
While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman must be under pressure to boost allocation for social welfare and introduce new programmes and schemes targeted to woo voters ahead of several state assembly elections this year and the crucial Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
Union Budget 2023 to test Modi’s fiscal resolve ahead of 2024
India will unveil its budget Wednesday, testing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fiscal mettle seen as key to boosting investor sentiment even as it will likely leave less room for handouts a year before he seeks a third term.
Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tight rope walk for Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will have to do a tight-rope walk between staying fiscally prudent and general public expectations of lower taxes and a wider social security net, while at the same time firing the engines of the economy before general elections.
From bahi-khata to longest speech, Sitharaman holds several budget records
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has broken through the glass ceiling to be in the driving seat of the world’s fifth-largest economy. Within just around a decade of joining the politics, she trumped several stalwarts to find a place in the top four of the union cabinet – first as defence minister and subsequently as finance minister.
Indian Railways likely to get record allocation in Union Budget as govt eyes infra developement
The Indian Railways is likely to get record allocations in the budget as the national transporter is eyeing massive infrastructure improvement including building of over 500 Vande Bharat Express trains, 100 per cent electrification and re-development of railway stations.
