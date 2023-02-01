Budget 2023: Allocation to NHAI increased to Rs 1.62 lakh crore for FY24

Budget 2023: NHAI allocation upped to Rs 1.62 L cr

An allocation of Rs 1.99 lakh crore was made for the highways sector for 2022-23, which was revised to Rs 2.17 lakh crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2023, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 23:29 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at presser after Budget presentation. Credit: PTI Photo

With the government betting big on infrastructure, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday increased allocation to state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) by 13.90 per cent to Rs 1.62 lakh crore for 2023-24 from last year's revised allocation of Rs 1.42 lakh crore.

The Union Budget 2023-24 has allocated an enhanced outlay of Rs 2.70 lakh crore for the highways sector.

NHAI and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways in India.

Union Budget 2023
NHAI
India News
Nirmala Sitharaman

