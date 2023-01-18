Budget 2023 | Budget allocation for space over the last 5 years and key missions lined up in FY24

The Union Budget is around the corner and space tech startups are hoping for a larger allocation in Budget 2023. Kranthi Chand, Head - Strategy and Special Projects at Dhruva Space, a private aerospace manufacturer said, "As per our understanding, the Centre has constantly supported both technology and business development across the space sector."

With that in mind, here is a look at India's space budget allocation over the last five years and the upcoming space missions in 2024.

India's space budget allocation has gone up over the years, with the recent highest being Rs 13,949.09 crore allocated in 2021-2022.

While many are looking for an increased show of support to the space sector by the Indian government in the Union Budget 2023, India already has several space missions planned in the upcoming year.

India's planned space missions in 2024

In January 2024, ISRO is slated to launch the NISAR mission, which will put a Synthetic Aperture Radar in space. It is a joint NASA and ISRO mission and is notable for being the first dual-band radar imaging satellite.

Gaganyaan 3 is slated for launch in 2024 and if successful, could make India the fourth country in the world after the USA, Soviet Union, and China, to independently send humans to space.

Shukrayaan-1, India's Venusian orbiter mission, is planned for a December 2024 launch. It is meant to study the atmosphere of Venus. India also plans to send the Mangalyaan 2 to Mars in 2024 which will consist of an orbiter as the ISRO chairperson has already said.