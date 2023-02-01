Budget 2023 | Modi government invests heavily in youth power 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 on February 1, where she announced the many schemes in place by the Modi government to ensure they pay richer dividends in the years to come.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0

With an emphasis on skilling, reskilling and upskilling, this Yojana was started in 2015. It had different versions in 2017 and 2021. Now, in the year 2023, the focus will be back on skilling the youth to empower them and give them confidence, MintGenie reported.

Areas to be covered are coding, AI, robotics, IoT, mechatronics, and 3D printing among others.

Skill India digital platform

This scheme too was launched in 2015. Relevant programmes (skill development initiatives) have been going on since then through various ministries of the government. Now, the government will open 30 Skill India International Centres with the sole aim of arming the youth with the requisite knowledge to get international opportunities.

National Apprenticeship Scheme

The apprenticeship programme is aimed at strengthening the youth from rural areas, and economically disadvantaged families with the required hard and soft skills. The government also has plans to provide support to 47 lakh youths in a time frame of 3 years by starting a Direct Benefit Transfer scheme.

As part of its Digital India endeavour, the Modi government will also set up as many as 3 centres of excellence for Artificial Intelligence at leading institutions. The move will help create a strong Artificial Intelligence network in the country.