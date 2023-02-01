Budget 2023 puts welcome focus on medical devices, AI in healthcare: MedTalks Founder

Nilesh Aggarwal, CEO, IJCP Group and Founder, MedTalks

"The Union Budget 2023-2024 has a strong focus on the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, which is a welcome move. The new program for research for pharmaceuticals is particularly important, as the emergence of new illnesses globally poses a risk of collapse to the healthcare system if high-quality research is not conducted continuously. We at IJCP are involved in various kinds of medical research and writing and look forward to supporting Indian research being put on the global map.

Additionally, the 157 nursing colleges that will be set up will help to address the shortage of quality care in healthcare. We at MedTalks will look forward to providing skill enhancement courses and education to nurses through our various initiatives and tie-ups. There is a welcome focus on medical devices and promoting the use of AI in healthcare. Digital health is of uttermost importance in the post-pandemic era and a greater focus needs to be laid on making healthcare more accessible and affordable. We wished to see more provisions for healthcare infrastructure and medical education. Overall, this budget is a step in the right direction when it comes to prioritizing healthcare investment and ensuring access to affordable treatments."