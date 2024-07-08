Budget 2024: Experts call for modernisation and green initiatives for railways

As per data procured from Praxis Global alliance, in 2023-24, the overall size of India’s rail market stood at $31 billion, with rail logistics and transportation contributing $22 billion and $9 billion, respectively. Electric traction accounted for 66 per cent of the total railway market and is expected to reach 85 per cent penetration by 2029, valuing at $49 billion out of an expected total railway market of $58 billion.