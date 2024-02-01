Budget 2024: Who are 'Annadatas', what is the 'Annadata' scheme?

In her record sixth Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the Annadata scheme through which the minimum support prices (MSP) for farmers have increased periodically and appropriately.

The term Annadata, which roughly translates to farmer, is part of the government's ambition to boost the community, who are integral part of Indian economy.

The Annadata scheme is an umbrella scheme initiated by the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, aimed at ensuring remunerative prices forfarmers for their produce.

Sitharaman, who was presenting an Interim Budget as the country is heading for Lok Sabha elections, highlighted the fact that the NDA government's priority was to boost farmers' income while ensuring food security and empowering and strengthening the women of India.

The scheme will ensure that poor, women, youth, and farmers' will be part of government's priority areas.

While presenting the interim budget for 2024-25, Sitharaman highlighted the fact that the government was working with an approach to ensure development that is all-round, all-pervasive and all-inclusive.