Budget archive: Union Budget 2021 at a glance

Finance Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first budget after the coronavirus pandemic, a month ahead of the deadly second wave of Covid-19 which peaked in May. It focussed on healthcare and wellbeing and strengthening financial capital and infrastructure. Health allocation jumped 137 per cent to Rs 2,23,846 crore in 2021-22 compared with Rs 94,452 crore in 2020-21.
Here's the full text of Union Budget 2021.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal
Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies
DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'
The misplaced concern on duties
When social media is a full-time job
What should your resume contain?
NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination
Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy