Budget archive: Union Budget 2021 at a glance

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2022, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 13:27 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first budget after the coronavirus pandemic, a month ahead of the deadly second wave of Covid-19 which peaked in May. It focussed on healthcare and wellbeing and strengthening financial capital and infrastructure. Health allocation jumped 137 per cent to Rs 2,23,846 crore in 2021-22 compared with Rs 94,452 crore in 2020-21. 

Here's the full text of Union Budget 2021.

Budget 2021
Union Budget 2022
budget 2022
Business News
Budget archive

