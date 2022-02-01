Budget has 'zero' for common people: Mamata Banerjee

Budget has 'zero' for common people: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said the Centre was lost in 'big words' signifying nothing

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Feb 01 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 15:18 ist
Mamata Banerjee file photo. Credit: IANS Photo

The Union Budget provided nothing to the common people who have been "crushed" by unemployment and inflation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday, terming it a "Pegasus spin budget".

Banerjee said the Centre was lost in "big words" signifying nothing.

"BUDGET HAS ZERO FOR COMMON PEOPLE, WHO ARE GETTING CRUSHED BY UNEMPLOYMENT & INFLATION. GOVT IS LOST IN BIG WORDS SIGNIFYING NOTHING - A PEGASUS SPIN BUDGET (sic)," she tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament and said the country's economic growth is expected at 9.2 per cent in the current financial year, on the back of a sharp rebound in the economy.

