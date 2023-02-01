'Budget prioritizes growth with focus on capex'

Budget prioritizes growth with focus on capex: Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC AMC

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2023, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 15:19 ist
Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC AMC.

Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC AMC

“The Union Budget FY24 presents a very well-considered and credible picture that prioritizes growth through its increased focus on capital expenditure while keeping the goal of fiscal consolidation on track. It offers stability for markets by not making any significant changes in the structure of capital gains taxes. Additionally, the budget has provided significant direct tax benefits to individuals which will help increase disposable income and support consumption spending. Overall, the Union Budget FY24 presents a positive outlook for the economy and will help sustain growth.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Union Budget 2023
IDFC
Business News

What's Brewing

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

 