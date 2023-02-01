Budget prioritizes growth with focus on capex: Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC AMC

Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC AMC
“The Union Budget FY24 presents a very well-considered and credible picture that prioritizes growth through its increased focus on capital expenditure while keeping the goal of fiscal consolidation on track. It offers stability for markets by not making any significant changes in the structure of capital gains taxes. Additionally, the budget has provided significant direct tax benefits to individuals which will help increase disposable income and support consumption spending. Overall, the Union Budget FY24 presents a positive outlook for the economy and will help sustain growth.”
