Budget Session Live: All eyes on PM Modi's response amid Rahul Gandhi's attack over Adani links
Budget Session Live: All eyes on PM Modi's response amid Rahul Gandhi's attack over Adani links
updated: Feb 08 2023, 08:47 ist
Track live updates from the Budget Session on DH!
08:12
All eyes on PM Modi's response to slew of allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in both Houses of Parliament.
07:54
Congress had favoured Tata, Birla, Ambani: BJP's Nishikant Dubey counters Rahul's allegations
BJP member Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday countered the allegations levelled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha against the Narendra Modi government, saying the Congress itself had favoured several industrial houses like the Tata, Birla and Ambani.
07:52
Budget 2023: PM Modi should focus on people, not just big projects
To economic policy makers in the rest of the world, the annual presentation of India’sUnion Budgetmust be a mystifying exercise. It’s less a statement of accounts than a state of the union address, laying out government priorities for the year ahead. Media coverage is carnivalesque: This year, for some reason, one prominent channel sat its anchors and experts at a news desk suspended from a crane 20 stories high.
All eyes on PM Modi's response to slew of allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in both Houses of Parliament.
Congress had favoured Tata, Birla, Ambani: BJP's Nishikant Dubey counters Rahul's allegations
BJP member Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday countered the allegations levelled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha against the Narendra Modi government, saying the Congress itself had favoured several industrial houses like the Tata, Birla and Ambani.
Budget 2023: PM Modi should focus on people, not just big projects
To economic policy makers in the rest of the world, the annual presentation of India’sUnion Budgetmust be a mystifying exercise. It’s less a statement of accounts than a state of the union address, laying out government priorities for the year ahead. Media coverage is carnivalesque: This year, for some reason, one prominent channel sat its anchors and experts at a news desk suspended from a crane 20 stories high.
Read more