Comparing Modi govt's sector-wise allocations in the last two budgets

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Interim Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on February 1. This budget is unlikely to have any major announcements as it will only be an interim one. The government that comes to power after winning the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be presenting the full budget of the next financial year.

The last budget had some major announcements including the change in income tax slabs and a massive increase in capex investments.

In this article, we will compare the 2023-24 budget’s allocations for all the major ministries with the year before that, 2022-23.

Almost all major ministries saw a budget increase last year, with the Railways seeing a substantial rise in its allocation.