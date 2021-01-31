DH Radio | Here's what you can expect from the Budget

FM Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to generously allocate funds for development and put more money in the hands of the common man to spur demand

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 31 2021, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 14:50 ist
Credit: iStock Images

The Centre is set to unveil the Union Budget on Monday, February 1, which is expected to get India back on track as the world’s fastest-growing major economy by boosting spending on job-creation and rural development while battling the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to generously allocate funds for development, put more money in the hands of the common man to spur demand as she presents the Budget at 11 am in the Parliament. In this episode, we are going to look at some major expectations from the Budget.

