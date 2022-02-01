E-passports with chips to be rolled out this fiscal

  • Feb 01 2022, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 11:54 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a pre-Budget photo session, on the eve of presentation of Budget 2022-23. Credit: PTI File Photo

E-passports with chips will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament.

Earlier in January this year, the government had inked an agreement with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd for the second phase of the Passport Seva Programme (PSP-V2.0) that envisages rolling out chip-enabled e-passports, increasing data security and ensuring the next level of customer experience.

After sealing the pact, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the government plans to embark on technology upgrades with the use of biometrics, artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics and auto-response under the PSP-V2.O.

The MEA also said it is working towards opening one passport services centre in every Lok Sabha constituency where there is no Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).

"The Ministry of External Affairs today signed an agreement for the second phase of the Passport Seva Programme (PSP-V2.0) with M/s Tata Consultancy Services Limited, our valued partner, appointing them as the service provider for the project," the MEA said.

(With agency inputs)

