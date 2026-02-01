Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

FM proposes duty-free imports of certain specified inputs for leather exports sector

The move will help provide cushion to leather exporters who are reeling under the steep 50 per cent US tariffs.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 09:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 09:30 IST
Business Newsleather goodsDuty Free

Follow us on :

Follow Us