<p>New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed duty-free imports of certain specified inputs for promoting the country's exports of leather.</p>.<p>The move will help provide cushion to leather exporters who are reeling under the steep 50 per cent US tariffs.</p>.<p>The country's leather and leather products shipments dipped marginally 0.23 per cent to USD 3.3 billion during April-December 2025-26.</p>.<p>She also exempted parts used to manufacture microwave ovens from basic customs duty.</p>.<p>Sitharaman announced that India will develop 15 archaeological sites, including Lothal, Dholavira, Rakhigarhi, Sarnath, and Hastinapur.</p>.<p>She also proposed to extend the time period of exports of final products from six months to one year for exporters of leather, and textile garments.</p>.<p>Further the minister said that the government will support Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India to scale up production of assistive devices. </p>