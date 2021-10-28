Ford Motor posts stronger-than-expected profit

Ford Motor posts stronger-than-expected profit, raises full-year forecast

Reuters
Reuters, Detroit,
  • Oct 28 2021, 02:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 02:25 ist
The body and chassis of a Ford pre-production all-electric F-150 Lightning truck prototype are seen at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported a stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast as strong demand for its trucks helped offset the hit from the global semiconductor shortage.

