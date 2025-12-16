Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
IPL 2026: Tournament to be held between March 26 and May 31

As per the norms, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium should host the tournament opener given the home side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2025 title.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 05:42 IST
