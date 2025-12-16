<p>Mumbai: The upcoming edition of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-premier-league">Indian Premier League</a> will be held between the March 26 to May 31 window but it remains to be seen if Bengaluru, the home of RCB, holds the opening match.</p><p>As per the norms, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium should host the tournament opener given the home side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2025 title.</p>.IPL 2026 Auction: RCB go shopping for fast bowling depth.<p>While the venue has received conditional clearance from the Karnataka state government, it also needs to meet the necessary safety and security standards following the death of 11 fans in a stampede during RCB's victory celebrations in June this year.</p>.<p>The mini-auction for IPL 2026 will be held in Abu Dhabi today with three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders coming in with the biggest purse.</p>