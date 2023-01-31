'Govt must focus to enhance infrastructure to make EVs'

Greg Moran CEO and co-founder of Zoomcar says govt must renew focus on enhancing infrastructure to make EVs

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jan 31 2023, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 15:43 ist
Greg Moran, CEO and Co-founder, Zoomcar. Credit: Twitter/ @morang

Greg Moran, CEO and Co-founder, Zoomcar

The automobile sector has been through numerous ups and downs in recent years. In this year's Union Budget, the government must renew its focus on enhancing infrastructure to make the production and usage of EVs and EV-related features, like charging stations, easier. The best alternative and most plausible solution for those seeking eco-friendly and sustainable commute options, apart from EVs, would be to rent cars. The government must encourage people to make sustainable choices when it comes to commuting. Renting an EV would be ideal for a majority of the population that wishes to own a car without the commitment and additional costs. We are hoping for the car rental sector to grow further and this progress is significantly reliant on the budget.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Union Budget 2023
Union Budget
Automotive industry
Auto
Electric Vehicles

What's Brewing

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again

Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again

India U-19 star bowler owes it to her brave mother

India U-19 star bowler owes it to her brave mother

More Digital Libraries to come up In Karnataka

More Digital Libraries to come up In Karnataka

Joshimath: Can they return to the native place?

Joshimath: Can they return to the native place?

 