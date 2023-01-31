Greg Moran CEO and co-founder of Zoomcar says govt must renew focus on enhancing infrastructure to make EVs

Greg Moran, CEO and Co-founder, Zoomcar

The automobile sector has been through numerous ups and downs in recent years. In this year's Union Budget, the government must renew its focus on enhancing infrastructure to make the production and usage of EVs and EV-related features, like charging stations, easier. The best alternative and most plausible solution for those seeking eco-friendly and sustainable commute options, apart from EVs, would be to rent cars. The government must encourage people to make sustainable choices when it comes to commuting. Renting an EV would be ideal for a majority of the population that wishes to own a car without the commitment and additional costs. We are hoping for the car rental sector to grow further and this progress is significantly reliant on the budget.