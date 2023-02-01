Head of ESG, KPMG of India says Budget speech shows alignment of govt's vision with sustainable goals

'Budget speech shows alignment with sustainable goals'

DH Contributor
  Feb 01 2023, 14:02 ist
Shivananda Shetty, Partner and Head, ESG, KPMG in India.

Budget 2023 prioritizes inclusive development and green growth - a marked and welcome direction in the country's policymaking - will pave the way for sustainable gains towards India @100. Finance Minister's Budget speech shows an alignment of the government's vision with sustainable development goals. In a first, the budget seems to place green considerations as a critical driver and enabler of economic growth.

Union Budget
Union Budget 2023
Economy

