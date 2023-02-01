Head of ESG, KPMG of India says Budget speech shows alignment of govt's vision with sustainable goals

Shivananda Shetty, Partner and Head, ESG, KPMG in India

Budget 2023 prioritizes inclusive development and green growth - a marked and welcome direction in the country's policymaking - will pave the way for sustainable gains towards India @100. Finance Minister's Budget speech shows an alignment of the government's vision with sustainable development goals. In a first, the budget seems to place green considerations as a critical driver and enabler of economic growth.