Key fiscal numbers are in line with expectations: Kotak Mahindra Bank's Paritosh Kashyap

Paritosh Kashyap, President & Head - Wholesale Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank
"Considering the larger context of a recessionary chill on global activity and the heat of an impending Lok Sabha election, this budget was particularly challenging for the Hon’ble Finance Minister. The Government has introduced several populist measures as expected but a careful balance has been maintained in terms of providing incentives for creating jobs, stimulating the manufacturing sector, and facilitating the ease of doing business. The key fiscal numbers are in line with expectations, and the seven priority areas identified are crucial to ensuring the holistic development of the country in an inclusive and sustainable manner. The measures announced to support MSMEs, primarily in terms of enhancing ease of doing business, but also in terms of technology training and social security, will be critical in accelerating the growth of India."
