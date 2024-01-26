Sitharaman second finance minister to present budget 6 times in a row

Piyush Goyal, who was holding the additional charge of the ministry due to ill health of Jaitley, presented the interim Budget for 2019-20 on February 1, 2019. Goyal had hiked standard deduction for salaried taxpayers by Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. Also, the tax rebate for taxpayers whose annual taxable income did not exceed Rs 5 lakh was increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 12,500.