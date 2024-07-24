Union Budget 2024 | Cigarette price to remain the same after no hike in Tobacco Tax

There has been no change in the price of cigarettes as the government announced no hike during the presentation of the Union Budget 2024. This move was welcomed by the ITC, India's largest cigarettes producer.

Though taxation of tobacco products falls under the purview and authority of Good and Services Tax Council (GST), the government is allowed to intervene and levy a National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on cigarettes.

This tax can be adjusted during the budget. However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman kept the tax unchanged during this budget presentation saying they were last changed with a 16 per cent hike in NCCD last year.