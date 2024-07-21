Union Budget 2024 | Time to see policies at grass-root levels: Executive Director, Acharya Bangalore B-School

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23 and presented the interim Budget on February 1, 2024. News has emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might have a more troubled Budget this time, to accommodate the wishes of his alliance partners JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.

However, it is more likely that the Budget will be a feel-good one, coming on the back of the Rs 2.11 lakh crore record dividend to the union government from the RBI.

Ajitesh Basani, Executive Director-Administration, Acharya Bangalore B-School said, "a lot of structural changes have been taking place in the country ever since NEP2020 came into the picture 4 years ago. Time has come to see the implementation of the policies at the grass-root levels across the country, and when states take their own path, a unified vision becomes difficult to implement irrespective of how big or small the idea is. Prioritising on teacher development would be key as the teachers need constant upskilling to stay relevant in this dynamic landscape."

He added, "The higher education sector has been allocated roughly 44,094 crores supporting infrastructure development, research etc. This is great but it accounts to less than 1 per cent of the country's GDP. In order to compete with the world's best in higher education, especially in research and development, we would need to quadruple the allocated budget. Education in India has always been a key aspect of Indian families, and it needs to be given the prominence to build a culture of innovation from the bottom up."

