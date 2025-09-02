Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

PM Modi likely to visit Mizoram, Manipur on Sept 13

PM Modi will first visit Mizoram to inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 20:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 20:05 IST
India NewsManipurNarendra ModiMizoram

Follow us on :

Follow Us