Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman proposing raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% from 49%

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2021, 08:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 11:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget speech proposed an amendment to the Insurance Act to increase the FDI limit from 49% to 74%.

However, she said that some safeguards would be included such a majority of the board being resident Indians. This allows foreign ownership of insurance firms.

Union Budget 2021
Nirmala Sitharaman
Insurance
FDI

