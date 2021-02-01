Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman proposing raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% from 49%

Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget speech proposed an amendment to the Insurance Act to increase the FDI limit from 49% to 74%.
However, she said that some safeguards would be included such a majority of the board being resident Indians. This allows foreign ownership of insurance firms.
