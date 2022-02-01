Union Budget 2022-23: Lokpal gets Rs 34 cr, CVC allocated Rs 41.96 cr

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has been allocated Rs 34 crore for 2022-23 to meet its establishment and construction-related expenditures, according to the Union Budget presented on Tuesday.

It was given Rs 39.67 crore for the ongoing fiscal. However, the budgetary provision was further revised downwards to Rs 26 crore for 2021-22.

Follow live updates on Budget 2022 here

A total of Rs 34 crore has been allocated to the anti-corruption ombudsman for the next fiscal, according to Union Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The provision is for the establishment and construction-related charged expenditure for the Lokpal, it said.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on March 23, 2019, administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as chairperson of the Lokpal, the apex body to inquire and investigate allegations of corruption against public functionaries

The Lokpal's eight members were administered the oath by Justice Ghose on March 27 that year.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has been allocated Rs 41.96 crore for 2022-23.

Check latest news on Budget 2022

The probity watchdog has been given Rs 38.67 crore for 2021-22, which has been revised to Rs 38.63 crore.

For 2022-23, the CVC has been provided Rs 41.96 crore. The provision is for the secretariat expenditure of the Commission.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: