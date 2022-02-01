Import duty on cut & polished diamonds reduced to 5%

Union Budget 2022: Government reduces import duty on cut & polished diamonds, gemstones to 5%

At present, import duty on cut and polished diamonds as well as gemstones is 7.5%

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2022, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 14:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Photo

Import duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones will be reduced to 5 per cent while on the sawn diamonds to nil in order to boost the sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Presenting the Budget for 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman also announced that the government will facilitate the export of jewellery through e-commerce for which it will implement a "simplified regulatory framework" by June this year.

Also Read | Budget 2022: India loosens purse strings to propel post-pandemic recovery

"To give a boost to the gems and jewellery sector, the customs duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones is being reduced to 5 per cent. Simply sawn diamond would attract nil custom duty," the FM said.

To disincentivise import of undervalued imitation jewellery, the customs duty on imitation jewellery is being prescribed in a manner that a duty of at least Rs 400 per kg is paid on its import, she added. 

