Union Budget 2024 'broadly positive despite higher tax on capital gains and higher STT,' says MD & CEO of HDFC Securities

"The latest Union Budget on an overall basis is broadly positive despite the higher tax on capital gains and higher STT. The negative sentimental effect of the higher taxes may be over in a couple of days."

He added, "The provision for boosting spends in the agri sector, increase in spend on affordable housing, new schemes to provide incentives for employment generation etc. may lay the foundation for medium-term inclusive growth, further stating, "The sharp cutback in net borrowings and a cut in fiscal deficit could have a positive impact on interest rates and the attitude of foreign investors and rating agencies towards India. There exists a chance of a rating upgrade for India a few months down the line."

He also said, "The nominal GDP growth for FY25 is expected at 9.9-10%. Given the fact that the FY25 real GDP is slated to grow at 6-8-7%, the inflation is derived at ~3%. We think there could be an upside to the nominal GDP growth estimated."

Here are some of his other observations regarding the Budget:

- Based on the series of announcements made so far, the Budget has made provisions for increasing allocation to rural areas and the agri sector. This could spur consumption in rural areas. Putting more money in the hands of urban people by way of higher standard deductions, higher deductions for family pension and changes in slab rates under the new tax regime will do the same for urban consumption. Separate encouraging measures have been spelt out for the aquaculture/seafood industry, and leather and textile sectors.

- Cutting rates for TDS and allowing TCS amounts to be set off against TDS liability for employees are welcome measures.

- Cutting import duty on Gold will moderate the rise in gold prices lately and make gold a bit unattractive as an investment avenue at least temporarily.