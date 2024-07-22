Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: How to access older Economic Surveys

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23. News has emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might have a more troubled Budget this time, to accommodate the wishes of his alliance partners JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. However, it is more likely that the Budget will be a feel-good one, coming on the back of the Rs 2.11 lakh crore record dividend to the union government from the RBI.
Prior to the Budget, however, Sitharaman is set to present the Economic Survey on Monday, July 22.
What is the Economic Survey?
An Economic Survey, in simple terms, is a survey that is conducted to review the financial developments of the country in the last fiscal year.
It also plays a great role in analysing different trends in various sectors of the economy like agriculture, industrial production, export, import infrastructure, among other things.
The survey can also have a look at other economic reforms that can have a great influence on the Budget.
Where to access older Economic Surveys?
Given that they're treasure troves of economic data, research into the state of the Indian economy in earlier years can draw on the Economic Survey for data and information.
Since the government releases the Economic Survey annually, ahead of each Budget, Economic Surveys exist for almost every year since Independence.
IndiaBudget—a government portal run by the Ministry of Finance—has copies of every Economic Survey presented since 1957-58. They can be accessed here.
Published 21 July 2024, 20:30 IST