Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What is an Interim Budget?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23, having already presented an Interim Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In light of the upcoming Budget, we take a look at some of the terms associated with the exercise.
If a government does not have the time to present a full Budget, or when the general elections are around the corner, an Interim Budget is presented.
In other words, the Interim Budget is stopgap arrangement, which allows the government to meet the country's financial needs until a new government takes office.
The Interim Budget includes estimate of its expenditure, fiscal deficit and financial performance, revenue and projections for the upcoming financial year.
The ruling government cannot include any major scheme in the Interim budget as it could influence the voters, as per the Election Commission's Code of Conduct. The government in power cannot also deliver the Economic Survey ahead of the Interim Budget.
Published 19 July 2024, 11:18 IST