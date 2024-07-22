Union Budget 2024 | Gender budget increased from Rs 97k crore in 2014 to Rs 3.1 lakh crore over years: Economic Survey

New Delhi: The gender budget this year constituted 6.5 per cent of the Union Budget, a steady annual increase since 2014. Over FY24, there has been an increase of 38.4 per cent in allocation, data from the Economic Survey showed.

The government had set aside ₹97,134 crore (BE) on the schemes for the welfare and empowerment of women in FY14, and now, in FY25, the Gender Budget Statement has an allocation of ₹3.10 lakh crore.

“This shows a 38.7 per cent rise in the Gender Budget Statement (GBS) vis-à-vis FY24 BE and a 218.8 per cent increase over FY14 BE. The share of the Gender Budget in the total Union Budget has increased to 6.5 per cent in FY25, the highest since the introduction of GBS in FY06,” the Survey states.