Union Budget 2024: Govt brings 3 scheme to boost fresh employment via EPFO

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced 3 schemes to boost employment through retirement fund body EPFO for new entrants in the organised sector with a total central outlay of Rs 1.07 lakh crore.

In her budget speech in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Our government will implement 3 schemes for ‘Employment Linked Incentive’, as part of the Prime Minister’s package."

These will be based on enrolment in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, and focus on recognition of first-time employees, and support to employees and employers, she said.