Union Budget Live: Nirmala Sitharaman to present record 7th Budget today

The Union Budget will likely focus on expanding capital investment in several sectors, including infrastructure, construction, manufacturing and green energy, a professor of a top business school said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament on Tuesday.
Increased foreign direct investment inflows from China can help increase India’s global supply chain participation and push exports, says the Economic Survey.
The Survey said as India looks to deepen its involvement in global value chains (GVCs), it needs to look at the successes and strategies of East Asian economies.
India needs to seize the opportunity provided by the tourism sector that represents a relatively low-hanging fruit for job creation amid a challenging environment in services and manufacturing industries due to the rise of AI, protectionism and supply concerns, the Economic Survey said on Monday.