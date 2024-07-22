Home
Union Budget Live: Nirmala Sitharaman to present record 7th Budget today

Hello dear readers! Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her record seventh consecutive Union Budget. As the Modi 3.0 government finds itself with a greater fiscal breathing space than previously expected, the Union Budget 2024 is a much anticipated one among industries, markets, and citizens. Follow DH for latest news and updates from the Union Budget speech!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 22:30 IST

12:0822 Jul 2024

Making a record for any Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her 7th Union Budget on July 23, 2024 under the Modi 3.0 government. While inflation has burnt a hole in the pockets of 'aam janata', will this Budget spell relief for Indians?

Massive shift in capital expenditure likely in Union Budget, says expert

The Union Budget will likely focus on expanding capital investment in several sectors, including infrastructure, construction, manufacturing and green energy, a professor of a top business school said.


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament on Tuesday.


FDI inflows from China can help India increase global supply chain participation: Economic Survey

Increased foreign direct investment inflows from China can help increase India’s global supply chain participation and push exports, says the Economic Survey.

The Survey said as India looks to deepen its involvement in global value chains (GVCs), it needs to look at the successes and strategies of East Asian economies.


India needs to seize job creation opportunity provided by tourism sector: Economic Survey

India needs to seize the opportunity provided by the tourism sector that represents a relatively low-hanging fruit for job creation amid a challenging environment in services and manufacturing industries due to the rise of AI, protectionism and supply concerns, the Economic Survey said on Monday.

Published 22 July 2024, 22:30 IST
